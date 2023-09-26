FTC sues Amazon over online retail monopoly

Diego Mendoza

Amazon is being sued by the Federal Trade Commission and 17 U.S. states for alleged attempts to illegally protect its online retail monopoly.

According to the complaint, Amazon allegedly forces merchants to offer the retail giant its lowest prices by pushing products to the bottom of search results if the merchants are found to be offering better deals to Amazon’s competitors. Amazon also allegedly coerces companies into giving competitors higher prices if merchants agree to Prime conditions — a necessity for doing business on the platform.

“Today’s suit makes clear the FTC’s focus has radically departed from its mission of protecting consumers and competition,” Amazon said in a statement, adding that the agency is “wrong on the facts and the law.”