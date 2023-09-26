China wins the first-ever gold medal in esports at Asian Games

Karina Tsui

Hundreds of professional gamers competed at China’s 19th Asian Games, as esports was held as an official medal event for the first time ever.

Despite a widespread crackdown on gaming and tech addiction, China is banking on esports to help regain some of its international clout post-COVID.

On Tuesday, China won the first-ever gold medal in esports–– beating Malaysia 2-0 in the smartphone game, Arena of Valor. When receiving their prize, the team was welcomed by roars from fans at the Hangzhou Esports Center, which has the capacity to seat up to 4,500 spectators.