No, Beyoncé did not just endorse the Malaysian Islamic Party

Beyoncé may have just accidentally unlocked a new — and unlikely — fan base in Malaysia.

A photo of the pop superstar posted by a fan account on X sparked a flood of reactions on Malaysian Twitter and Reddit over its resemblance to the flag of a prominent Malaysian political party.

The photo, which is from Beyoncé‘s photo book for her ongoing Renaissance World Tour, depicts her holding a white circular orb in front of a green background.

The flag of the Malaysian Islamic Party, known as PAS, uses a white circle with a green background as its flag.

Ironically, the right-wing party has a history of protests against Beyoncé on moral and religious grounds, forcing her to scrap at least two planned concerts in Malaysia.