WHO rejects White House’s claim of Tylenol autism link

Sep 25, 2025, 7:35am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Tylenol for sale in the US.
Kylie Cooper/File Photo/Reuters

Global health authorities rejected the US government’s claim that the popular painkiller acetaminophen, better known as Tylenol in America, causes autism when taken during pregnancy.

The World Health Organization said that “extensive research” had found no link between acetaminophen and autism, and recommended that pregnant women continue to follow medical advice. Health regulators and government officials in Australia, the EU, South Africa, and the UK issued statements reassuring citizens that the drug — known as paracetamol outside North America — is safe.

Acetaminophen is the only over-the-counter painkiller recommended for pregnant women; US President Donald Trump said that women should “tough it out” if they are experiencing discomfort while expecting.

Tom Chivers
