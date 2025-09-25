Events Email Briefings
Russia ups its VAT rate as economy shows cracks

Sep 25, 2025, 6:41am EDT
Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via/Reuters

Russia will raise its value-added tax rate to 22%, an indication the Ukraine war is dragging on its economy.

President Vladimir Putin had pledged not to raise taxes before 2030, but spiraling military and security expenditure — and reduced income from oil thanks to sanctions and Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries — have hit Moscow’s exchequer.

US President Donald Trump said this week that Russia was in “big financial trouble,” which Moscow dismissed, but the budget deficit is expected to reach 2.6% for the full year, against an expected shortfall of 0.5%. Economic growth is also slowing, with official forecasts falling from 2.5% to 1% for this year.

Tom Chivers
