Radiohead album art gets museum treatment

The album art of UK rock band Radiohead is getting the museum treatment.

Ongoing at Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum, This is What You Get features more than 180 objects that illustrate the 30-year creative partnership of frontman Thom Yorke and collaborator Stanley Donwood, who together have devised the cover art for every Radiohead album since 1995. Typically originating on a large canvas, the art often incorporates acrylic paint and graphics pulled from old textbooks and newspapers, emergency manuals, and junk-shop magazines.

The enigmatic covers are “rich with references to our political and social realities,” Artnet News wrote, and have become inseparable from the music itself, which “doesn’t just ask to be heard” but “insists on being seen.”