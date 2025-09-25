Do Republicans have ‘room’ for Trump critics? Paul and Massie hope so

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. — Rand Paul might run for president in 2028. It depends on whether the Republican Party still has space for his fellow Kentuckian who now shares the title of Donald Trump’s biggest conservative troublemaker.

“First, we’ve got to see if Thomas Massie will keep his job and get reelected,” Paul said after offering a “maybe” to the 2028 question. For Paul, a libertarian-leaning senator willing to break with the president when most fellow Republicans fall in line, Massie’s ability to withstand a Trump-backed primary foe speaks to his own future.

“We represent the same thing. If people are unhappy with Thomas and he’s unelected, that hurts me personally. But it also hurts the idea of: Is there room in the party?” Paul told Semafor with Massie by his side as the two barnstormed the state this week.

Massie’s reelection represents a last stand for the OG Tea Party Republicans elected in 2010 and 2012. And Massie is nearing victory on a months-long quest to force a vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, antagonizing the White House.

AD

Their willingness to occasionally serve as a bicameral bulwark of intra-party opposition to Trump has stirred presidential anger toward them.

Massie acknowledged his race will be harder this time around but said his Trump-aligned critics haven’t landed a primary candidate yet because “they’re looking for a unicorn” and are getting “cold feet” in recruiting state Sen. Aaron Reed to run against him.

Massie’s bid marks a new twist in Trump-era purity tests: Eliminating someone so conservative that he’s out of step with the president.

“They’ve taken out incumbents, but those are people who voted to impeach Trump. Those are people that weren’t well known in their district and didn’t have popular appeal. And didn’t have their senior senator [Paul] backing them,” Massie told Semafor.

AD

Paul chuckled “maybe” when asked if he might face the same Trump-backed opposition in 2028, when his Senate term ends. During a half-dozen joint events in Massie’s district this week, the duo faced very little voter duress for voting against Trump or speaking against some of his policies.

“There are very vocal presidential supporters who want complete fidelity. They’re very loud online,” Paul said. “But there’s a lot of people in the community who want a mixture of balance.”

Despite the occasional friction, Paul and Massie both praised Trump as the best president of their lifetimes — but not correct on everything. Massie has pictures of Trump in his ads and even does a decent Trump impression.

AD

“I think a lot of what’s happening to me right now is to keep the other congressmen in the House in line,” Massie said.