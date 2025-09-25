Palestinian Authority president rejects Hamas rule in post-war Gaza

The Palestinian Authority president vowed to world leaders that Hamas would have no role in governing post-war Gaza, in a defiant United Nations speech Thursday.

Mahmoud Abbas, speaking virtually because the US denied his visa, advocated for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, a framework that has gained more traction after several Western nations formally recognized a Palestinian state. But it “appears further than ever from realities on the ground,” The Associated Press wrote: Israel firmly rejects the idea. Abbas’ proposal to exclude Hamas from governance echoed a new post-war plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Several Arab leaders voiced support for the plan after Trump reportedly pledged to prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank.