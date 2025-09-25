Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Mitsubishi fails to sell carbon-capture systems

Tim McDonnell
Tim McDonnell
Climate and energy editor, Semafor
Sep 25, 2025, 1:17pm EDT
The Mitsubishi logo.
Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sold zero carbon-capture systems despite several years of development. Tech companies and industrial factories have expressed interest in carbon capture as a way to meet their decarbonization goals while continuing to use gas, Takajiro Ishikawa, CEO of MHI America, told Semafor, and carbon capture was one of the few climate technologies to see its tax credits preserved by the Trump administration. MHI, which is better known for manufacturing carbon-intensive hardware like gas turbines, is collaborating with ExxonMobil on cutting-edge carbon capture tech. But it continues to be too expensive for MHI’s customers, he said, making sales elusive: “When you do all the calculations, wow, this is not yet there,” he said.

