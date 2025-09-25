One of the world’s biggest private equity investors believes US renewable energy projects remain both a lucrative investment opportunity and the most important energy solution for data centers, despite growing opposition from the Trump administration.

Natalie Adomait, chief operating officer of the renewable power group at Brookfield Asset Management, said the firm’s recent $3 billion deal with Google to provide power from hydroelectric dams for data centers is just one small part of its 200-gigawatt pipeline of new clean energy and storage projects.

Private equity has become a critical source of capital for large-scale renewables, which firms like Brookfield view as a low-risk, dependable source of long-term income. “Everyone has to ask about affordability, and renewables are by far the most cost-effective,” she said at Semafor’s Nights of Net Zero event on Tuesday evening. “If we want to continue to meet growing electricity demand, you can’t stop renewables.”