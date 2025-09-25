As Erdoğan visits White House, Trump hopes to strike deals

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is making his first visit to the White House since 2019, with US President Donald Trump saying he hopes to finalize “trade and military deals.”

Those may include the large-scale sale of Boeing aircraft to Türkiye as well as a deal involving US-made fighter jets or their parts. Trump and Erdoğan have not always seen eye-to-eye, and their relationship during the American president’s first term was characterized by ups and downs.

The two may also continue discussions from earlier this week on the Gaza war: Turkey took part in a meeting with Trump and other world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, during which he reportedly promised the heads of Muslim-majority countries in attendance that Israel won’t be allowed to annex the West Bank.