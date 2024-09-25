Zelenskyy tells UN Russia must be ‘forced into peace’

Russia must be “forced into peace,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council, as he prepared to present a “victory plan” to end the nearly three-year-old war to US President Joe Biden.

Zelenskyy earlier told The New Yorker that the plan, details of which have been not yet been released, was “designed, first and foremost, with Biden’s support in mind,” since Biden’s possible successor Donald Trump is far less pro-Ukraine in his pronouncements: On Monday Trump mocked Zelenskyy as “the greatest salesman in history” because “every time he comes into this country, he walks away with $60 billion.”

Trump also praised Russia’s military record, saying “They beat Hitler, they beat Napoleon,” saying he would end the war quickly if elected.