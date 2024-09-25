World leaders widely condemn Israel at UN General Assembly

Israel found itself increasingly isolated as countries lined up to condemn it at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The rhetoric was “intense,” Politico reported: Brazil’s president called Israel’s actions in Gaza “collective punishment,” Colombia’s leader called it a genocide, and Turkey’s even compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

Netanyahu has so far resisted international pressure to stop his country’s assaults on Gaza and Lebanon. US support for Israel limits the UN’s power to act and while countries are vocal about their opposition, few are willing to take any concrete action, The Wall Street Journal reported.

By contrast, at home Israel’s aggressive operations against Hezbollah have seen Netanyahu’s poll ratings improve.