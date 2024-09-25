TikTok turns to experts amid government scrutiny in Africa

NAIROBI — TikTok is looking to calm governments’ nerves across Africa as it rolls out new measures meant to improve its content moderation across the continent.

The company set up an advisory council last month to inform its policies on the continent. It also updated community guidelines to take into account cultural norms in the countries it operates in and to be clearer to creators.

Fortune Sibanda, the company’s head of public policy and government relations in Africa, told Semafor Africa that the company had in recent months been working to “demystify misconceptions” about its work. The push comes amid mounting scrutiny into the ByteDance owned-app from governments around the continent as its popularity skyrockets.

The eight-person council is composed of African experts drawn from different sectors who will advise the company on its approach on various issues in different African countries.

They include Ethiopian academic Prof Medhane Tadesse, Nigeria’s Dr Akinola Olojo — an expert on countering violent extremism, and Kenya’s Lilian Kariuki, founder of child online safety organization Watoto Watch Network. Others are Ghanaian content creator Dennis Coffie and Aisha Dabo, co-founder of Senegalese pro-democracy organization AfricTivistes

“They will support us in developing forward looking policies that not only address the challenges we face today, but also identify existing and emerging issues in Africa which affect TikTok and our community, and develop strategies to tackle these challenges,” Sibanda said.