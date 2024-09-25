Record partisan split on election integrity

Some 43% of Americans are not confident their votes for president will be counted accurately, and there is a record partisan gap when it comes to trusting the process. A new Gallup poll showed that Democrats’ confidence in election integrity increased by eight points between 2020 and 2024, while Republicans’ fell by 16 points.

This widening gap in perception is dangerous for democracy, a Brookings fellow said, because the two sides appear to be “speaking two languages”: For Democrats, protecting democracy means accepting the outcome of elections, while Republicans view it as stopping people from illegally voting, he said.