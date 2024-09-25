Putin issues new nuclear warning to West over Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin issued a stark nuclear warning to Ukraine and Kyiv’s Western allies Wednesday, stating that Russia may use nuclear weapons if it was attacked. Putin added that an attack on Russia using conventional weaponry that was backed by another nuclear power would be considered a joint attack.

The warning seemed aimed directly at the West, as the US and European Union countries have signaled they may soon grant Kyiv’s long-standing request to use Western long-range missiles to target Russia.

“The conditions for Russia’s transition to the use of nuclear weapons are also clearly fixed,” Putin told his security council, according to Reuters, with drone attacks also considered a potential trigger for a nuclear response. Kyiv has increasingly used drones to strike Russian targets, including a massive arms depot a couple of hundred miles from Moscow.