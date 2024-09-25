OpenAI to restructure as for-profit, giving Sam Altman equity stake: report

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence firm behind ChatGPT, plans to end control by its nonprofit board, Reuters reported, becoming a for-profit benefit corporation.

The restructure would mean that CEO Sam Altman would receive equity for the first time, as OpenAI’s valuation surges to $150 billion.

The move is aimed at making the company more attractive to investors, removing limits on potential returns, the news agency said. However, the decision also raises concerns about OpenAI’s commitment to AI safety. The company has faced scrutiny since a dramatic boardroom shakeup last year.

AD

Separately on Wednesday, OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati said she would leave the company — the latest in a wave of high-profile departures.