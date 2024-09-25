JD Vance decries ‘tragedy’ of declining union membership

Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, told Semafor on Wednesday that it’s a “tragedy” that private sector union participation has gone down in recent years.

Speaking to reporters on a press call focused on Trump’s union support this cycle, Vance was asked by Semafor whether he believes more workers should be in unions. The Ohio senator said it was “ultimately up to the workers,” but that he blamed foreign competition for reducing union membership.

“I’m not going to tell any worker exactly what they should be doing with their decisions, but I do think that the fact that union membership has declined shows that, in a lot of ways, we have heavily invested in shipping American jobs to countries that sometimes employ literal slaves,” Vance said. “Because people like Kamala Harris have said we’re never, ever going to fight back against these foreign countries using slave labor to undercut the jobs and wages of American workers, we’ve seen that union membership decline in a very big way.”

AD

Union membership fell to a record low rate of 10% in 2023, according to data from the Labor Department, even as the total number of union members crept higher. Democrats have argued Trump and Vance are making a hollow pitch to labor, citing their opposition to the PRO Act, a top union priority that would clear hurdles to organizing workers, among other stances. Vance has distinguished between “good unions” and “bad unions” in prior interviews, arguing the legislation would empower labor groups that support Democrats.

Vance, asked about right to work laws in individual states by Real Clear Politics, added that a Trump-Vance administration believes that it is up to each state to determine policy.

“I think what we see is our job in national policy is to protect as many workers’ jobs as possible, to promote tax and spending and tariff policies that promote large scale economic growth and actually give workers more their take on pay and more jobs to begin with,” Vance said.

AD

Vance also repeated Trump’s pitch to UAW workers that Democrats were hurting the industry by encouraging a transition to electric vehicles, an industry whose rise he predicted would ultimately help China.