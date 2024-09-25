Indian EY exec death under investigation

The death of a 26-year-old Ernst & Young executive in India, reportedly from work exhaustion, adds to growing global concerns about poor work culture. Government officials investigating the incident said Wednesday that the EY office operated for years without a state permit regulating work hours. India has the highest weekly working hours in South Asia, but lowest per-capita GDP, driving nearly 90% of Indian employees to consider quitting their jobs, a 2023 survey showed.

There has been increasing international scrutiny over employee wellbeing in high-pressure jobs: A junior banker at the Bank of America died in May, prompting JP Morgan to create a new global role that would help younger employees better manage their workload.