First AI art museum to open in Los Angeles

The world’s first museum dedicated to AI-generated art will open in Los Angeles in 2025. Dataland is the vision of Turkish-American artist Refik Anadol, whose installation at New York’s Museum of Modern Art mused on what machines might dream about after seeing 200 years of art in the museum’s collection.

For his “living paintings,” he trained an AI model on half a billion nature images, sounds, and scents to create artworks that evoke rainforests or underwater coral. “When you enter this room, it is dreaming all the flowers in the world,” Anadol, who describes AI as a “co-being,” told the South China Morning Post of one work. “And you can really smell these AI dreams.”