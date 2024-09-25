Democrats fret as GOP super PACs pour money into Senate battle

Democrats are watching with growing unease as GOP super PACs pour money into Senate races that will determine control of Congress next year, cutting into their long-running financial advantage this election season.

The late influx of cash in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maryland threatens Democrats’ tenuous two-seat hold on the Senate, which is certain to drop by one in November thanks to a lost seat in West Virginia. Although traditional Republican groups are spending plenty, super PACs boosting individual GOP Senate candidates are writing huge checks in the final weeks of the campaign.

Allies of former Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan made $18 million in fall reservations to boost his Senate bid, following a more than $60 million post-Labor Day planned offensive in Pennsylvania by a group backing Republican nominee Dave McCormick, according to sources tracking media buys. That’s on top of a crypto super PAC that has poured in an eye-watering $34 million to defeat Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown by helping his rival, Republican Bernie Moreno.

AD

“It’s very concerning, not just in terms of the outcome of the races but in the message that it sends to people in office. That the folks you need to listen to aren’t your voters but the billionaires who can cough up $60 million,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., told Semafor.

The practice of super PACs supporting a single candidate started in presidential races, he added, “and now it’s moved down to major Senate races. I think it is a trend.”

Big spending doesn’t guarantee a win, of course, but it makes top Republicans feel better about their chances. The late tide of money from GOP super PACs, in fact, comes after top Republicans delivered urgent warnings that winnable races could be out of their reach.

AD

And every seat matters, because the 2026 Senate map will feature more opportunities for Democrats.

“They’re all very tight margin of error races and look to be tightening further … outside groups see that. They know these races are competitive,” said Montana Sen. Steve Daines, the GOP’s campaign arm chair. “We’re seeing increased interest.”

Democrats still count key advantages in this year’s Senate battle. Their candidates’ early financial decision-making allows them to get more advertising bang for their bucks than big outside groups, since candidates get the best rates. In Ohio and Pennsylvania, Republicans are outspending Democrats but paying more for their TV airtime, leading to relative parity on the airwaves, according to both parties.

AD

“They’re pouring in a ton of money. So we’ve got to be concerned about that,” said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who chairs Democrats’ campaign arm. “There’s a diminishing rate of return as super PAC money comes in.”

Both parties have benefited from super PAC spending over the years, but Democrats are sweating the sheer magnitude of the money this time around. Brown said he expected big money to come in and Republicans are “fulfilling my expectations.”

The pro-McCormick PAC has lined up the largest single TV reservation of the cycle, according to Democratic sources, and may end up as the largest candidate-specific Senate super PAC in history. Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, the Democratic recipient of all those super PAC attacks, deadpanned: “It’s a big number. Might be a record.”