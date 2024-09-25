Climate concerns rise as COP29 approaches

Azerbaijan has apparently offered to cover the travel and accommodation costs for four delegates from small island developing states attending the United Nations’ upcoming climate summit, according to Reuters.

Taking place in Baku this year, COP29 will feature protecting island nations vulnerable to climate change on the agenda.

“We will do our best to ensure the participation of those countries in need,” a senior COP29 official familiar with the proposal told Reuters. Meanwhile, the island nation of Tuvalu’s prime minister is set to ask the United Nations to pass a resolution to enable the nation to maintain its maritime boundaries even as its atolls face increasing risk of becoming submerged by rising sea levels.

Azerbaijan’s gesture may mitigate criticism over it hosting the meeting: At last year’s COP28, which took place in Dubai, host country UAE came under significant scrutiny amid alleged dealmaking on the sidelines and a fight over phrasing on the transition from fossil fuels.