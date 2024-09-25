Events Newsletters
China-linked hackers target US internet providers

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Sep 25, 2024, 12:24pm EDT
techsecurityNorth America
FBI Director Christopher Wray
Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS
Title icon

The News

Hackers with ties to the Chinese government penetrated several US internet service providers in recent months, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, underscoring Beijing’s global success in targeting vulnerable computer networks.

The hacking operation, which investigators dubbed Salt Typhoon, buried into US broadband networks in an effort to establish a foothold within the infrastructure and access sensitive data stored by telecommunications companies or launch damaging cyberattacks.

The Washington Post reported on similar efforts last month.

Title icon

Know More

Beijing has been ramping up its cyberhacking capabilities in recent months. US officials last week said they disrupted a network of more than 200,000 routers, cameras, and other internet-connected devices that a Chinese hacking team, dubbed Flax Typhoon, had infected with malware.

Another operation called Volt Typhoon sought to infiltrate ports and water and power utilities that could disrupt the US’ ability to move troops, weaponry, and supplies to Taiwan in case of an armed conflict.

“The cyber threat posed by the Chinese government is massive,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said earlier this year. “China’s hacking program is larger than that of every other major nation, combined.”

