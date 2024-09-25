China test-fires first intercontinental ballistic missile in decades

China successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday in a launch Beijing’s defense ministry said was “routine” and part of its “annual training.”

The country’s nuclear weapons tests usually take place domestically, the BBC reported, with this believed to be the first time since 1980 that an ICBM was launched into international waters.

China said all concerned countries had been notified in advance, which the Japanese government disputed.

AD

The test comes as China conducts military and naval drills around the region and ahead of an upcoming call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.