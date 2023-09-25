Ukraine pushes through Russian defense lines

While Moscow denies Ukraine’s breakthrough, one Russian military blogger or milblogger warned of Russian units being encircled after Ukraine’s advance into Verbove, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The milblogger noted “high losses and poor morale ” among the Russian regiment in the area, which may impact the Russian defense as counterattacks require “high morale,” ISW writes. However, the Russian milblogger may be exaggerating the situation to depict the military in a poor light and advocate for a Russian general — who the milblogger’s mission is to protect – to have greater control over decision-making. Such milbloggers — who have key military contacts and report from the front lines — have surfaced as the war’s micro-influencers and have often bypassed the official narrative from Russia’s defense ministry to become the “authoritative voice” of the war.