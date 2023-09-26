Trump sends allies to California debate

Donald Trump’s campaign is planning to send a troop of surrogates to represent him at the Republican debate Wedneday while the former president woos auto workers in Michigan.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, senior Trump advisor Chris LaCivita, and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera will represent Trump at the debate in California, campaign officials tell Semafor. Other Trump team members will be on the ground with signs and posters promoting the former president.

Lake, LaCivita, and Cabrera are expected to attend both the debate and the spin room afterwards, according to the campaign. Meanwhile, the former president will be traveling with his aides Steven Cheung, Jason Miller, and others to Michigan.