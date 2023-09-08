Trump woos U.S. autoworkers

Donald Trump’s campaign sees an opportunity to siphon autoworkers, on the brink of a strike and unsettled by the rise of electric vehicles, off of the coalition that narrowly elected Joe Biden in 2020. The UAW has conspicuously declined to endorse Biden so far, in part due to concerns about how labor will fare in the transition to EVs that the White House has made one of its top priorities.

The situation “shows there’s a disconnect between blue collar workers and Democrats,” a person close to Trump told Semafor, adding that the Trump campaign believes that auto workers and other union members have been “disenfranchised by what’s going on with the economy” and the Biden administration.

The campaign released a message to auto workers earlier this week. A second policy video attacked Biden’s “ultra expensive” electric vehicle push, saying “U.S. manufacturing will be dead” as a result of his policies and China would subsequently “end up controlling the world.” Trump’s campaign has vowed that he will instead “lower inflation, protect American workers, and create millions of high wage jobs.” Notably, it doesn’t seem like Trump’s campaign will depart from traditional Republican hostility to unions or their leadership. Rather, his goal is to peel off individual members as the 2024 election nears.

Trump’s outreach isn’t new: Back in June, he gave a speech in Michigan partially focused on addressing concerns among autoworkers over the Biden administration’s electric vehicle push. But down the line, expect even more outreach to union workers: This includes Trump’s messaging, which will have “major” points aimed at workers, with topics like energy, the economy, and inflation tossed in more and more alongside the electric vehicle subject.