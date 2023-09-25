Menendez says wads of cash stuffed in clothes was for ‘emergencies’

Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) denied the “salacious” allegations against him on Monday, striking a defiant tone at his first public press conference responding to a federal indictment charging him and his wife with accepting bribes through a halal meat certifying company.

Menendez said that the wads of cash investigators found stuffed in his clothes was money he had withdrawn from his personal savings account for “emergencies.”

“For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba,” Menendez said, adding the money was from his “lawful income” over three decades.