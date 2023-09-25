France’s exit from Niger shows its declining prestige in the Sahel

Karina Tsui

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France would pull its 1,500 troops from Niger by the end of the year, following weeks of fighting between French troops and the West African country’s new military leaders, who rose to power in a coup.

France was dealt an ultimatum to withdraw from the country in July but refused to do so unless requested by the deposed Nigerian leader Mohamed Bazoum.

Macron also said that the French ambassador to Niger, along with several other diplomats, would leave the country “in the next few hours,” adding that military cooperation between France and Niger was “over.”