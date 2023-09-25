Amazon to invest up to $4B in AI firm Anthropic

Jenna Moon

Artificial-intelligence startup Anthropic is set to receive up to $4 billion in investment from Amazon, the two companies announced on Monday.

The funding will help bolster development of Anthropic’s high-powered chatbot, Claude. Anthropic has said that it will need to spend about $1 billion over the next 18 months to build Claude 2, a bot the company believes will be 10 times more powerful than its competitors.