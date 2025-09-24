Zelenskyy blames Russia for spurring dangerous new arms race

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to send more arms to defend his country against Russia, saying “the only guarantee of security is friends and weapons.”

Addressing leaders at the UN General Assembly Wednesday, Zelenskyy appeared to echo US President Donald Trump’s criticism of international organizations’ peace efforts, saying they are “too weak” to stop global conflicts. In his call to arms, Zelenskyy also raised concerns about AI-driven warfare and blamed Russia for spurring the “most destructive arms race in human history.”

Zelenskyy’s speech came a day after Trump suggested Ukraine can win the war, but it’s unclear whether the US president will back that rhetoric up “with money and materiel,” The Atlantic wrote. “Until then, it’s just talk.”