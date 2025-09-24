Events Email Briefings
UN Security Council meets to discuss AI risks

Sep 24, 2025, 7:13am EDT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Shelby Tauber/Pool/Reuters
The UN Security Council meets today to discuss the global challenges posed by AI. The technology has rapidly developed since the release of ChatGPT in 2022, and companies are racing to build more powerful models, but some experts warn of potentially deadly risks and have called for safeguards. Action on AI is gathering pace.

Last month, the UN moved to set up two bodies to govern AI use, a decision a Chatham House researcher called “a symbolic triumph” even though the mechanisms will be “mostly powerless.” Meanwhile, developers called for internationally agreed “red lines” to prevent the creation of harmful AI. The AI race continues, though: OpenAI will invest $400 billion on data centers in the next five years.

Tom Chivers
