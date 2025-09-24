Trump threatens to sue ABC News after Kimmel returns

US President Donald Trump suggested he might sue ABC News after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to the airwaves.

ABC’s owner Disney suspended Kimmel after he said right-wing commentators were trying to “score political points” from the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The decision sparked a free-speech row: The Trump-appointed chair of the Federal Communications Commission appeared to threaten Disney ahead of Kimmel’s suspension, later denying that was his intention.

Trump said “we’re going to test ABC out on this,” and cited a previous lawsuit that saw him receive $16 million in a settlement with the network. A somber Kimmel told viewers in his return broadcast “a government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn’t like is anti-American.”