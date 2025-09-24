Events Email Briefings
Syria redefines itself on world stage with first UN speech in 60 years

Sep 24, 2025, 6:23pm EDT
Syrian president Ahmed Al-Sharaa
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Syria’s president hailed his country’s return to the global stage, in the first UN speech by a Syrian head of state since 1967.

Ahmed al-Sharaa’s address Wednesday, nine months after he led a faction of rebels that toppled the government of Bashar al-Assad, reflected Damascus’ desire to redefine itself to the international community, much of which has long associated the country with war and oppression.

Sharaa called on countries to help develop Syria’s economy, but despite his diplomatic efforts, his past as an al-Qaida fighter has “fueled questions about what he truly believes,” The New York Times wrote: Sharaa has the backing of Washington, but ongoing sectarian violence has posed a challenge for his young government.

J.D. Capelouto
