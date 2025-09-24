Events Email Briefings
Survey finds Gulf residents feel safe at night

Manal Albarakati
Manal Albarakati
Sep 24, 2025, 8:28am EDT
Gulf
Abu Dhabi skyline
Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images
Title icon

The News

If you’re looking for a late-night stroll, the Gulf is one of the world’s safest places to be. So says Gallup’s latest survey: Five of the world’s top 10 countries for feeling safe while walking alone at night are in the region. The UAE was a regional outlier where women reported feeling safer than men, but the difference between the sexes was marginal across the Gulf. The survey is based on responses from about 1,000 adults in each of 144 countries, and to those living and visiting the Gulf, the findings ring true.

Title icon

Correction

An earlier version of this article mistakenly stated that the indicator is not an official crime statistic.

