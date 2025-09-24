Survey finds Gulf residents feel safe at night

If you’re looking for a late-night stroll, the Gulf is one of the world’s safest places to be. So says Gallup’s latest survey: Five of the world’s top 10 countries for feeling safe while walking alone at night are in the region. The UAE was a regional outlier where women reported feeling safer than men, but the difference between the sexes was marginal across the Gulf. The survey is based on responses from about 1,000 adults in each of 144 countries, and to those living and visiting the Gulf, the findings ring true.