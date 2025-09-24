Super typhoon kills at least 15 in Taiwan

Two million people have been evacuated in southern China and at least 15 have died in Taiwan as Super Typhoon Ragasa made landfall.

A lake in Taiwan overflowed, sending a deadly “wall of water” into a nearby town, Reuters reported — 17 people are still missing — while 150 mph winds battered Hong Kong, injuring at least 62.

The typhoon has now reached the coast of China’s Guangdong province, home to 125 million people, although it is starting to weaken.

Shenzhen, China’s third most populous city and a major financial hub, was under a shelter-in-place order yesterday, but that has now been lifted.

Taiwan’s premier said evacuation orders were not carried out, calling for an inquiry.