Actor and philanthropist Idris Elba is “an optimist” about AI in entertainment, he said in an interview recorded for Semafor’s Next 3 Billion summit.

Elba told Semafor Media Editor Max Tani that he’s enthusiastic about “the opportunities for underdeveloped communities to catch up with the rest of the world because AI can help them do that. That’s exciting to me. That’s progress.”

There is a contentious debate about AI in Hollywood. The issue was central to actors’ and writers’ strikes in 2023, and mirrors the broader discourse around the AI boom: While some are worried about the technology’s impact on jobs and creativity at large, others see it as a useful tool to unlock new possibilities in movies and TV shows.

“When the synthesizer was created and it had drum kits on it, it didn’t stop drummers becoming drummers. It’s just a different tool set,” said Elba, who is also a DJ on the side. “We went from pin cameras to digital cameras — hasn’t changed photography in any way. A picture is a picture.”

Still, he said, “AI isn’t going to come up with solutions that human beings can’t think of,” but it can be useful in “helping people help each other better.”