Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Ex-Colombia leader dismisses Trump’s climate change denial as ‘absurd’

Preeti Jha
Preeti Jha
Africa News Editor
Updated Sep 24, 2025, 12:24pm EDT
Africa
Ivan Duque, Former President, Colombia
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Semafor.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Former Colombian President Iván Duque on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump’s climate change denial was “an absurd ideological debate.”

“Climate change is undeniable,” Duque told PBS anchor and Semafor contributor Amna Nawaz at Semafor’s The Next 3 Billion summit.

“You cannot deny that climate change exists and the effects it produces,” Duque said when asked for his reaction to Trump’s longstanding claim that global warming is a hoax.

Duque’s remarks came just a day after Trump said during his address to the United Nations General Assembly that climate change is “the greatest con job,” despite overwhelming scientific consensus that climate change is real, getting worse, and largely driven by human activity.

“Evidence shows that we have to act,” said Duque. He pointed to Colombia as being responsible for just 0.6% of the world’s greenhouse gasses emissions, but in the top 20 countries worst affected by climate change. Duque also flagged that despite Colombia’s polarized political landscape, there was unanimous support in the country’s Congress for a Climate Action Bill, which laid out steps including expanding protected areas and developing new energy sources.

Title icon

Know More

Duque also spoke about the opportunities for Latin America as a potential hub for energy-hungry artificial intelligence data centers, largely because of the continent’s commitment to developing renewable energy.

“Latin America can become a promised land for sustainable data centers in the AI revolution. That I think is an opportunity for the Global South,” he said.

AD
AD