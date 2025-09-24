Democrats dig in on, and often politically benefit from, protesting ICE

Biss and another Democratic candidate in the race, progressive Kat Abughazaleh, were physically pushed by ICE agents at a protest last week at a facility in Broadview, Ill., which they want closed down.

Agents used tear gas to break up the protest. Both Democrats got a boost in attention and donations, especially Abughazaleh, who was filmed from several angles being thrown to the ground by an unidentified agent.

“This is actually the third time ICE has forcibly moved and thrown me on the ground,” said Abughazaleh, who has repeatedly joined a long-running protest at the facility. “I’m a very throwable person.”

Her campaign plans to donate $10,000 of the money that Abughazaleh raised after the incident to local immigration groups. The new attention included a post from DHS that accused her of “siding with vicious cartels, human traffickers, and violent criminals” by “impeding ICE operations,” a characterization she rejected.

“Continuing to peacefully protest Trump’s illegal and immoral deportations is more important than ever. Violent actors do not represent the vast majority of protesters (who ICE brutalizes and abducts, despite no violent action),” she told Semafor after the Dallas shooting.

Both Biss and Abughazaleh support abolishing ICE, and the winner of their primary will be heavily favored to hold a seat whose voters backed Kamala Harris by 37 points last year.

But Republican campaign committees have been tracking anti-ICE comments by candidates in targeted seats in a broader effort to portray Democrats as unhinged and dangerous — a new iteration of a tactic from Trump’s first term, when Republicans linked public expressions of Democratic anger to political violence.

At the same time, the Democratic base has rewarded candidates who’ve confronted federal agencies or otherwise gotten arrested for opposing Trump policies. In July, Isaiah Martin, a 27-year old former Hill staffer running in the special election for a safe Democratic seat in Houston, was removed from a Texas GOP redistricting hearing and arrested.

According to his campaign, Martin had been raising around $15,000 per week before the arrest; he raised $100,000 after he shouted “you should all be ashamed” and was pulled out of the hearing room.

“The people that I meet on the street have been talking about this issue,” Martin told Semafor, answering critics who were skeptical about what the arrest had achieved. “The folks in the barber shop come up to me and say that they had no idea what was going on, and now they’re activated.”

Ezra Levin, the co-founder of the liberal community group Indivisible, said that there had been more interest in the next wave of “No Kings” protests since Kimmel’s suspension by Disney.

Indivisible would be part of pre-event volunteer training on how to “defuse and identify political violence,” he said, but protesters would not limit what they said about the administration, ICE, or anything else.

The protests at the Broadview ICE facility began years ago and grew in recent weeks. Abughazaleh told Semafor that she would be back for the next one on Friday.