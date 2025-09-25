Democrats are poking at MAGA’s antitrust soft spot

Four Democratic senators accused President Donald Trump’s nominee for a top Justice Department post of allowing “outside corporate influence to corrupt” merger reviews and are seeking records of his dealings with HPE, American Express, and other companies that received DOJ takeover approvals.

The lawmakers, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Amy Klobuchar, D, Minn., can’t prevent the confirmation of Stanley Woodward to be the third-ranking official at DOJ. But with their new letter, which was shared first with Semafor, they are poking at a rare area of disagreement among conservatives, who are torn between a populist dislike of corporate power and the traditional Republican impulse to simply back big business.

Woodward, currently a counselor to Attorney General Pam Bondi, has faced criticism for his involvement in the settlement that cleared HPE’s $14 billion takeover of rival Juniper. The agreement, which allowed HPE to complete the merger with relatively small tweaks, prompted the firing of two DOJ officials and exposed a rift within the MAGA world. Antitrust chief Gail Slater opposed it; Woodward and another deputy signed it.

“The Department has consistently reiterated that resolution of this merger was based only on the merits of the transaction,” DOJ spokesman Gates McGavick said.