Climate change opens sea trade route off Russia

Global warming has opened a passage along the Northern Sea Route, a worrying sign for the Arctic ecosystem, but a boost for maritime shippers looking for an alternative to the Suez Canal.

Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have restricted vessel traffic to the Suez Canal for months, forcing trade between Asia and Europe to reroute.

However, the thawing of Russia’s northern coastline has opened a lane for vessels, shaving almost three weeks off shipping times compared to the journey around the Cape of Good Hope. The Istanbul Bridge, a Chinese-owned ship, is seeking to become the first container ship to traverse the NSR on its route from China to Britain.