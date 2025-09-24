Child mortality at risk of rising in 2025 for first time this century: Gates Foundation

The Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman on Wednesday warned that child mortality is at risk of rising this year for the first time this century as countries grapple with seismic cuts to Western governments’ aid budgets.

“It is very likely that this year will be the first year of the 21st century, we do not see a decline in child mortality and actually see preventable child mortality rising,” he told PBS anchor and Semafor contributor Amna Nawaz at The Next 3 Billion summit.

“Based on some of the current trends and disruptions, that is the risk we’re facing and it looks very real,” he added.

Suzman on Wednesday also hailed a landmark deal between philanthropic organizations, including the Gates Foundation, and pharmaceutical company Gilead to make HIV prevention drug lenacapavir available at a lower cost in low-income countries.

Two injections of lenacapavir every six months offer near-perfect protection; older prophylactic treatments require daily pills, a challenge in countries with weak health systems. But the drug’s high price point — a yearly course costs $28,218 in the US — and cuts to global aid have impacted its rollout in places hardest hit by HIV.

The organizations struck deals with drugmaker Gilead allowing generic versions to be made and sold overseas. “It’s a huge moment for HIV prevention,” Suzman said.

Some estimates suggest as many as 40 million people in sub-Saharan Africa need to take preventative drugs in order to control the region’s HIV/AIDS epidemic, The New York Times reported.