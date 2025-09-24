FBI says anti-ICE messages found after shooting at Dallas detention center

One detainee was killed and another two wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Dallas, Texas, with the FBI describing it as “an act of targeted violence.”

Department of Homeland Security officials had previously stated that two detainees were killed, and one wounded.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X, sharing an image of a shell casing inscribed with the phrase ‘ANTI-ICE’.

The suspected sniper died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after carrying out the shooting from a nearby rooftop, officials said.

Following the shooting, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted on X that ICE officers were facing “unprecedented violence against them.”

US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has seen almost 60,000 people arrested since his term began and sparked mass protests across the country.