‘All-of-the-above’ approach needed to power AI boom, Nvidia sustainability chief says

The AI boom requires an “all-of-the-above approach” to power and energy, Nvidia’s head of sustainability said.

Speaking at Semafor’s The Next 3 Billion summit on Wednesday, Josh Parker said that “nuclear is a really fantastic option to have on the table if we can do it safely and reliably,” and that renewable energy will also be critical for fueling power-hungry AI data centers in the long term.

The swift adoption of AI — and particularly generative AI — has put the environmental impact of the technology into sharp focus: As data centers and usage expand, the technology’s energy and water demands have skyrocketed.

Nvidia is investing billions to support data center buildout globally, and Parker acknowledged there has been an increase in emissions and a “supply constraint on energy” thanks to AI, at least in the near term.

“We need more energy to power AI, and sometimes the only energy available is natural gas,” he conceded.

But looking further ahead, he predicted that energy supply and demand will eventually stabilize thanks to cleaner power sources. Companies that are building massive servers are “looking everywhere they can for clean energy,” he said.