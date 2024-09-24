Wall Street jockeys for jobs as election nears

The rumors began the moment Larry Fink was spotted in Washington earlier this month: Was the BlackRock CEO in town auditioning to be Kamala Harris’s Treasury Secretary?

He wasn’t — he was previewing for legislators an AI-focused fund that BlackRock was launching with Microsoft — but such is the mood in Washington, where a razor-close presidential contest has New York’s financial elite eyeing Washington jobs after a decade in the political wilderness. Wall Street centrists haven’t seen career opportunities this promising since George W. Bush’s administration, which plucked generously from their ranks. Kamala Harris’s business-friendly(ish) tone and her swing through New York this weekend have amped up the jockeying.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden both promoted from within, choosing sitting or recent officials like Tim Geithner, Jack Lew, and Janet Yellen for top economic jobs. Democrats’ last big private-sector hiring gamble — the nomination of investment banker Antonio Weiss to a Treasury post a decade ago — crumbled under a progressive backlash.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump staffed his finance-related agencies thinly and mostly from outside the Acela corridor, drafting in Steven Mnuchin from Los Angeles, “king of bankruptcy” Wilbur Ross from the corporate fringes, and Andy Puzder, his first pick to run the Labor Department, from the C-suite at Hardee’s.

Now a small group of prominent Wall Street lawyers and bankers have emerged as major Harris donors, planting themselves squarely in the eyesight of a potential transition team if she wins. Centerview’s Blair Effron and Lazard’s Peter Orszag shepherded Harris’ Sunday lunch with about 75 business and business-adjacent donors at Cipriani’s, the finance-industry haunt in Manhattan. Paul Weiss Chairman Brad Karp is a major bundler.

Another Lazard executive, Ray McGuire, ferried Brian Nelson, one of Harris’s top economic advisers, around New York City last week, organizing roundtables that included Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray and Thomas Nides, Evercore’s Roger Altman, investor Josh Steiner, and others, people familiar with the matter said.

On the other side of the aisle, Jay Clayton, a registered independent who ran the Securities and Exchange Commission from 2017 to 2020, has told friends that he’s interested in the CIA director job should Trump win, people familiar with the matter said. His frequent partner in media appearances, former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn, is also likely in the mix for a Cabinet or agency job. Neither commented for this story.