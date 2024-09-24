US consumer confidence falls the most in three years

US consumer confidence saw its biggest drop since 2021 as worries about a slowing labor market and stubbornly high costs of living continue to worry Americans.

The Conference Board’s index decreased by 6.9 points Tuesday, falling to a level well below economists’ estimates.

“The deterioration across the Index’s main components likely reflected consumers’ concerns about the labor market and reactions to fewer hours, slower payroll increases, fewer job openings — even if the labor market remains quite healthy, with low unemployment, few layoffs and elevated wages,” said the Conference Board’s chief economist.

The report mirrors concerns about a lackluster job market that prompted the US Federal Reserve last week to lower interest rates 0.5 percentage points, a more drastic cut than expected, Bloomberg reported.