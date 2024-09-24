Thousands flee southern Lebanon as Israel strikes more Hezbollah sites

Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in southern Lebanon as Israel conducted a second day of airstrikes, killing more than 550 people and wounding thousands of others.

Israel said it had struck more than 1,500 Hezbollah targets since Monday in its biggest onslaught since the two sides began exchanging fire following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Lebanese political party and paramilitary group, has said it will not stop firing into Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

AD

Israeli outlet Haaretz reported a political source as saying the Israel Defense Forces’ Lebanon operation sought to deter Iran from triggering a regional conflict. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told CNN that Israel’s latest actions risk tipping the Middle East into a broader conflict.