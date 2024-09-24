Global South risks becoming victim to ‘AI divide’: Google exec

The world is running the risk of creating an “AI divide” between countries that could lead to a worse outcome for humanity as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly powerful, a top Google executive told Semafor’s Reed Albergotti in an interview Tuesday.

Speaking at Semafor’s ”The Next 3 Billion" event in New York, Google SVP of technology and society James Manyika said the world should work to ensure “the existing digital divide doesn’t also turn into an AI divide in a way that leaves out the Global South.”

He warned that progress on AI may stall or even turn toward harmful outcomes if all nations weren’t engaged in the transformation — which, in turn, requires significant infrastructure investment, and may require more than a billion dollars annually.

“I don’t think it should be acceptable that the Global South is not part of this, both to benefit from [AI] but also to shape how this technology is governed and how it impacts humanity,” Manyika said. He said public-private partnerships to fund basic digital infrastructure, like underwater fiber-optic cables — which Google has invested in — would help build global capacity to participate in the AI era.