Biden tells UN that world faces ‘inflection point’ as conflicts rage

US President Joe Biden used his final UN speech Tuesday to defend the foreign policy achievements of his decades-long political career and urge the world not to “grow weary” in the face of global conflict.

At a UN General Assembly meeting in New York overshadowed by wars raging on three continents, Biden emphasized that the world is at “an inflection point in our history,” with Israel and Hamas yet to agree a ceasefire deal, hostilities rising rapidly between Israel and Lebanon, a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Sudan, and Ukraine embroiled in fighting “Putin’s war.”

AD

“We cannot grow weary,” the president, who is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately from the UN meeting on Thursday, told the UN. “We cannot look away. We will not let up on our support for Ukraine. Not until Ukraine wins a just and durable peace.”

