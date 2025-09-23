Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US judge gives Ørsted green light on wind farm project

Sep 23, 2025, 6:49am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The logo for Orsted
Tom Little/File Photo/Reuters

Shares in the wind energy giant Ørsted surged after a judge ruled that construction can continue on a huge, near-complete wind farm in the US.

President Donald Trump had attempted to block the project, off the coast of Rhode Island, part of a series of orders targeting renewables. He had halted leases and permits on the Ørsted project, but the stop-work order shocked investors: The multi-billion-dollar project was around 80% complete, with 45 out of 65 turbines already installed.

It’s rare good news for Ørsted, which has been hit hard by Trump’s anti-wind stance. Shares hit an all-time low after the block was imposed, but rebounded 12% on the news of its lifting.

A chart showing Orsted stock price.

Tom Chivers
AD